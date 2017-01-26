Hood (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

Hood has missed the last five games with tweaked knee, but was brought along on the team's last road trip, which produced some recent optimism regarding a return. It appears that optimism was for good reason, as Hood has now been upgraded to questionable. He'll likely have his status updated following the team's morning shootaround Tuesday, which should give us a better indication regarding whether or not Hood will be able to make a return to the court.