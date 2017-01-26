Hood (knee) took part in portions of Thursday's morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Thursday's evening matchup with the Lakers, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Hood was held out of the Jazz's last five contests, after originally tweaking his knee in a Jan. 14 matchup with the Magic. While it sounds as if Hood wasn't a full participant in Thursday's shootaround, his availability for portions of it is still encouraging, which likely means he's on the brink of a return. Look for Hood to test out the knee during pregame warmpus before giving a final word on his status, but if he can't give it a go, Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies would be his next opportunity to take the court.

