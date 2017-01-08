Hood went for three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during a 94-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Hood has really struggled with his shot over the last four games, as he's gone a combined 13-of-45 from the field over that stretch. He hasn't provided much value in other fields either, with averages of 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 three-pointers per game in the last four. He will look to bounce back Sunday against the Grizzlies.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola