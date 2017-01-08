Hood went for three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during a 94-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Hood has really struggled with his shot over the last four games, as he's gone a combined 13-of-45 from the field over that stretch. He hasn't provided much value in other fields either, with averages of 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 three-pointers per game in the last four. He will look to bounce back Sunday against the Grizzlies.