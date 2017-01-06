Hood scored seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), to go along with three assists, two rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Toronto.

Hood couldn't find the range Thursday at the Air Canada Centre. In fact, his shooting splits have been awful outside Utah. He's shooting just 30.6 percent from deep during away games, while shooting 38.8 percent at home.