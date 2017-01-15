Hood suffered a hyperextended right knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic, Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He compiled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.

The injury looked horrific in real time, as Hood was in the midst of driving to the basket before abruptly falling to the ground in a heap, clutching his right knee immediately afterward. While the Jazz were likely fearing for the worst, early indications are that Hood avoided any structural damage to the knee. Hood is being listed as day-to-day and is expected to be reevaluated again Sunday, but even if the original diagnosis of a hyperextended knee is confirmed, it seems quite unlikely that the third-year player will be ready to go for the Jazz's next game Monday against the Suns. Assuming Hood is out, Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles would be the leading candidates to start at shooting guard, though both should see boosts in playing time. Alec Burks could also see some more involvement in the rotation.