Hood tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hood's scoring total was a team high, as he bounced back from a five-point effort in his return from a knee injury on Thursday. The third-year guard has had a rough time finding offensive consistency in January, as he's shot just 40.8 percent from the field while posting single-digit scoring efforts in five of the 10 contests he's been active for. If he can regain the hot hand he displayed in the early going of the campaign, Hood is certainly capable of serving as an above-average source of scoring and three-pointers despite having to share the floor with the likes of Gordon Hayward and George Hill.