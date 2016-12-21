Jazz's Rodney Hood: To sit out Wednesday vs. Kings
Hood (illness) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Hood was forced from Tuesday's game against the Warriors during the first half, as he was dealing with some flu-like symptoms. He's still not feeling up to par, so he'll sit out Wednesday for further rest and recovery. The Jazz are slated to be without Hood, Dante Exum (knee) and George Hill (toe) in the backcourt, meaning guys like Shelvin Mack, Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles are slated to see a decent bump in minutes. Look for Hood to be back in time for Friday's outing versus the Raptors.
