Jazz's Rodney Hood: To undergo precautionary MRI Thursday
Hood will have an MRI on his knee Thursday as a precautionary measure, but is expected to be fine, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood didn't return to Wednesday's game after playing just eight minutes due to hyperextending his knee, scoring three points and adding a rebound before exiting. It appears he should be good to go for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, but a more definitive answer may arrive following the tests.
