Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will be available Friday
Hood (illness) will play Friday against the Raptors, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood is set to return Friday after missing Wednesday's loss due to flu-like symptoms. He'll likely rejoin the starting lineup at shooting guard, which would bump Joe Ingles back to a reserve role coming off the Jazz bench.
