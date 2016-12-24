Hood (illness) will play Friday against the Raptors, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood is set to return Friday after missing Wednesday's loss due to flu-like symptoms. He'll likely rejoin the starting lineup at shooting guard, which would bump Joe Ingles back to a reserve role coming off the Jazz bench.

