Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will not return to Tuesday's game
Hood (gastric distress) will not return to Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.
Hood left Tuesday's game during the first half with an illness, finishing scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), with two rebounds and an assist over 11 minutes. The illness isn't expected to keep him sidelined moving forward, but tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings until further information is provided. We should see his status updated early Wednesday.
