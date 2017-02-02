Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will not return Wednesday
Hood will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks after hyperextending his right knee, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
Hood had tallied one triple and rebound a piece across eight minutes before leaving the game. Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson should see the majority of Hood's minutes while he's sidelined. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Tallies 20 points in Saturday loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Posts five points in 22 minutes in return•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Remains questionable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday•