Hood will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks after hyperextending his right knee, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Hood had tallied one triple and rebound a piece across eight minutes before leaving the game. Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson should see the majority of Hood's minutes while he's sidelined. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Hornets.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola