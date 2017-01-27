Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Thursday vs. Lakers
Hood (knee) will play Thursday against the Lakers and will likely start, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hood will play Thursday after missing the past five games with a knee injury. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he averaged 13.5 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting. His return will likely reduce the workloads of Joe Ingles, Alec Burks, and Joe Johnson.
