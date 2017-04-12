Hood (knee) will play during Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs, the Jazz's radio voice David Locke reports.

Hood, who has been bothered by a knee injury for much of the latter half of the season, will play during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Spurs after being held out for rest Monday against the Warriors. It's unclear how much of a workload he'll take on, but expect Joe Ingles' and Alec Burks' roles to be reduced as a result.