Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Wednesday vs. Spurs
Hood (knee) will play during Wednesday's tilt against the Spurs, the Jazz's radio voice David Locke reports.
Hood, who has been bothered by a knee injury for much of the latter half of the season, will play during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Spurs after being held out for rest Monday against the Warriors. It's unclear how much of a workload he'll take on, but expect Joe Ingles' and Alec Burks' roles to be reduced as a result.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Tallies 11 points in Saturday defeat•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable Friday vs. Wolves•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...