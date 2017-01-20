Hood (knee) joined the Jazz on their road trip to Dallas for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

The fact that Hood is traveling with the Jazz offers some evidence that the team is viewing his right knee injury as a serious concern, but he'll remain out Friday and is likely in store for at least a few more absences, given coach Quin Snyder's statement a few days ago that he expects Hood to miss around two weeks. The Jazz probably won't have a more specified target date for Hood's return until he's able to resume practicing in full. Joe Ingles should enjoy a short-term boost in fantasy value while he works in a starting role at shooting guard in place of Hood.