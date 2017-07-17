Play

Royce O'Neale signed a three-year contract Monday with the Jazz, international basketball writer Chema de Lucas reports.

The first year is fully guaranteed to O'Neale, so it is likely he sticks with the team for the 2017-18 season at the very least. O'Neale likely won't play a major role for the Jazz this season, however, as the team is fairly secure with their depth in the frontcourt.

CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories