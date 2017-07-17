Royce O'Neale signed a three-year contract Monday with the Jazz, international basketball writer Chema de Lucas reports.

The first year is fully guaranteed to O'Neale, so it is likely he sticks with the team for the 2017-18 season at the very least. O'Neale likely won't play a major role for the Jazz this season, however, as the team is fairly secure with their depth in the frontcourt.