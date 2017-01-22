Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday win

Gobert managed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and a block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 victory over the Pacers.

The Stifle Tower couldn't quite replicate his career 27-point, 25-rebound double-double from Friday night, but certainly turned in another strong effort overall. It was Gobert's fifth double-double in the last six games, and he's now averaging 14.1 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 35.5 minutes in 11 January contests.