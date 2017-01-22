Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday win

Gobert managed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and a block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 victory over the Pacers.

The Stifle Tower couldn't quite replicate his career 27-point, 25-rebound double-double from Friday night, but certainly turned in another strong effort overall. It was Gobert's fifth double-double in the last six games, and he's now averaging 14.1 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 35.5 minutes in 11 January contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola