Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Thursday loss

Gobert posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Just another double-double for the Stifle Tower, who's now accomplished the feat in consecutive games and four of the last six contests overall. Gobert is averaging 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the first four games of February, as he continues to be one of the most dominant rim protectors in the league. He's been a bit more involved on the offensive end lately as well, averaging 9.5 shots over the last two games following a stretch where he put six or less attempts in four of five contests. While his scoring will inevitably fluctuate, Gobert's work on the glass and on defense renders him a valuable asset in any format.