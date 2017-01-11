Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win vs. Cavs

Gobert contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 36 minutes during a 100-92 victory against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Gobert attained his fifth double-double in the last seven games and tallied three steals for the second straight contest. He grabbed another 14 rebounds and sits at fifth in the league on the season at 12.3 rebounds per game. He is also tied with Anthony Davis for the league-lead in blocks with an average of 2.5 per game and he has blocked at least one shot in the last nine games.