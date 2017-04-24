Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Cleared to play in Game 4

Gobert (knee) will suit up in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was initially feared that the hyperextended left knee Gobert suffered in the first minute of Game 1 would keep him sidelined for the rest of the season, but the French center made a swift recovery and has been given the green light to play after sitting out the last two games. The Jazz haven't indicated if Gobert will face a minute restriction, though considering the nature of the injury and his earlier-than-expected return, it's difficult to envision him hitting his season average of 33.9 minutes per game. Regardless, he'll likely rejoin the starting five, likely bumping Derrick Favors back to the bench.