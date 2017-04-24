Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Cleared to play in Game 4
Gobert (knee) will suit up in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It was initially feared that the hyperextended left knee Gobert suffered in the first minute of Game 1 would keep him sidelined for the rest of the season, but the French center made a swift recovery and has been given the green light to play after sitting out the last two games. The Jazz haven't indicated if Gobert will face a minute restriction, though considering the nature of the injury and his earlier-than-expected return, it's difficult to envision him hitting his season average of 33.9 minutes per game. Regardless, he'll likely rejoin the starting five, likely bumping Derrick Favors back to the bench.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Upgraded to questionable for Game 4•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out Friday for Game 3•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: MRI reveals bruised and hyperextended knee•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will not return Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...