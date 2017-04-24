Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Collects double-double in return from knee injury
Gobert (knee) started at center and amassed 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.
After Gobert suffered a hyperextended left knee and bone contusion in the first minute of Game 1, the Jazz weren't certain if he'd be able to return at any point during the series, but the star big man made a surprisingly swift recovery and shined immediately in his return to action. Though the Jazz restricted Gobert's minutes, his presence in the frontcourt helped give the team a needed lift with All-Star Gordon Hayward exiting early with an illness. Gobert was resting down the stretch Sunday as the Jazz look to avoid overworking him, but he could be ready to take back a 30-plus-minute role in Tuesday's Game 5.
