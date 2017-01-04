Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Continues dominating glass Tuesday

Gobert scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding a game-high 13 rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Celtics.

It's his 21st straight game with double-digit boards, a streak that stretches back into late November. Gobert is now fifth in the league in rebounds per game at 12.1, second in blocks at 2.55 per game and, despite his poor shooting Tuesday, is firmly in first place in field goal percentage at 68.1 percent. His overall offensive game is still limited mainly to dunks and putbacks, but the 24-year-old has emerged as a very valuable fantasy asset this season.