Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Contributes 12 points in Monday loss

Gobert contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes in Monday's 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

The Stifle Tower met his match in one Steven Adams on Monday. Gobert's scoring total was his lowest over the last five games, and Monday's contest also served as his first with single-digit rebounds since Nov. 20. The Frenchman even endured his worst night from the foul line in January, as he'd managed no worse than a 40 percent success rate in the 11 games prior. Despite the modest production Monday, Gobert is averaging a solid 13.9 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 0.9 steals across 35.5 minutes in 12 contests this month.