Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates Bucks with 26 points, 15 boards
Gobert put up 26 points (9-13 FG, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 win over the Bucks.
Only a week after getting snubbed from the Western All-Star team, Gobert turned in one of his most complete performances of the season. He feasted around the rim and didn't shy away from contact, earning several trips from the free-throw line where he shot well. Gobert also tore up the glass, grabbing his highest offensive-rebound total in five games.
