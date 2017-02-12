Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles again in Saturday defeat

Gobert posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

Gobert held up his end of the bargain as usual, posting a third straight double-double and fourth overall in February. He also notched his fifth consecutive multi-block effort, as he continues to supplement his stat lines nicely due to his rim-guarding expertise. The towering center is particularly valuable when he remains aggressive on the offensive end, which he's most recently demonstrated by taking a combined 29 shots over the last three contests.