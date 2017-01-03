Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles again in win over Nets

Gobert scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 FT) and added 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

Gobert double-doubled for the second night in a row, and the 13th time in 14 games - he missed 14 in a row by a single point against the 76ers. After starting the season with an inconsistent first month, Gobert has excelled. He is now averaging career highs in points, rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage.