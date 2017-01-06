Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles despite poor shooting
Gobert posted 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Toronto.
Gobert is absolutely annihliating opponents on the glass. In fact, he's only failed to record double-digit rebounds six times the entire season. His free-throw percentage is also sitting at a career high 66.5 percent, and he's averaging a career high in blocks as well. Fantasy owners should be ecstatic with his production thus far.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Continues dominating glass Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles again in win over Nets•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets another double-double Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Only Utah starter in double figures Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Rolls to sixth straight double-double•