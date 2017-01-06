Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles despite poor shooting

Gobert posted 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Toronto.

Gobert is absolutely annihliating opponents on the glass. In fact, he's only failed to record double-digit rebounds six times the entire season. His free-throw percentage is also sitting at a career high 66.5 percent, and he's averaging a career high in blocks as well. Fantasy owners should be ecstatic with his production thus far.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola