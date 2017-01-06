Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles despite poor shooting

Gobert posted 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Toronto.

Gobert is absolutely annihliating opponents on the glass. In fact, he's only failed to record double-digit rebounds six times the entire season. His free-throw percentage is also sitting at a career high 66.5 percent, and he's averaging a career high in blocks as well. Fantasy owners should be ecstatic with his production thus far.