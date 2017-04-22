Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Doubtful for Game 4

Gobert (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.

While Gobert avoided any major damage after suffering a knee injury early in Game 1, he appears likely to miss his third straight contest as the Jazz look to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series. That said, a final decision on Gobert's status has not been made, and an official call likely won't come until after the team's medical staff can evaluate him at shootaround Sunday morning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories