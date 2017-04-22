Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Doubtful for Game 4

Gobert (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.

While Gobert avoided any major damage after suffering a knee injury early in Game 1, he appears likely to miss his third straight contest as the Jazz look to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series. That said, a final decision on Gobert's status has not been made, and an official call likely won't come until after the team's medical staff can evaluate him at shootaround Sunday morning.