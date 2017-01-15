Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Explodes for impressive double-double Saturday

Gobert totaled 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

The Stifle Tower lived up to the moniker Saturday, helping contain Nikola Vucevic to half of the 30 points he'd put up against the Blazers on Friday while also logging a season-high amount of rebounds. Gobert also continued his recent stretch of success from the foul line, and is now shooting 71.1 percent from the charity stripe over eight January contests. He also extended his streak of double-digit rebound efforts to 27 games, and already has five double-doubles since the calendar flipped to 2017.