Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills up defensive categories in 36 minutes
Gobert played 36 minutes Tuesday in a 96-92 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the series, tallying 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, two blocks and one assist.
The Jazz eased Gobert back into action by playing him only 24 minutes in Game 4 following a two-game absence due to a hyperextended knee, but he faced no restrictions Tuesday. The towering center made up for his lack of sharpness from the field by focusing his efforts on the defensive end, where he was able to wreak havoc in the passing lanes. The five steals were two more than his previous high on the season.
