Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets another double-double Wednesday

Gobert tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist across 35 minutes Wednesday in a 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Wednesday's game marks the ninth straight double-double for Gobert, and brings his total to 20 on the season. In addition to his board work, Gobert has really tightened up his efficiency around the rim. He's shooting 79.5 percent from the floor in December, vaulting him into the league lead in field-goal percentage. Gobert's strong two-way play warrants serious consideration for his first All-Star Game appearance.