Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs nine boards in win
Gobert contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 win over the Spurs.
Gobert's production was down due to his eventual benching along with the rest of the Jazz's key players in this insignificant game for both teams. He'll be bracing for a tough matchup when he tangles with DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. Gobert has averaged a double-double against them this season, with 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds over four contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Hauls in 18 boards Monday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Saturday loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records tenth straight double-double Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Stifles Pelicans in great defensive showing•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores team-high 26 in Saturday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...