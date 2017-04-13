Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs nine boards in win

Gobert contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 win over the Spurs.

Gobert's production was down due to his eventual benching along with the rest of the Jazz's key players in this insignificant game for both teams. He'll be bracing for a tough matchup when he tangles with DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. Gobert has averaged a double-double against them this season, with 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds over four contests.