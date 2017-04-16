Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Hurts knee Saturday
Gobert left Saturday's playoff game with a left knee injury during the first sequence of the game, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Gobert banged knees with the Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute and needed help getting off the court. He couldn't put any pressure on the knee and is day-to-day leading up to Tuesday's Game 2. in Los Angeles.
