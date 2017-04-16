Jazz's Rudy Gobert: MRI reveals bruised and hyperextended knee

Gobert has been diagnosed with a bruised and hyperextended left knee, ESPN.com reports.

Gobert was forced from Saturday's series opener against the Clippers with a knee injury and while an MRI following the game cleared him of anything more significant, the bruised and hyperextended knee brings with it the possibility of Gobert missing the rest of the series. He'll likely continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis and while he hasn't officially been ruled out of Game 2 against the Clippers on Tuesday, he can be considered doubtful at best and is likely to miss additional time as well.