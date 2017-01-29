Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in Saturday defeat
Gobert provided 15 points (3-5 FG, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Gobert and Marc Gasol engaged in an entertaining battle down low that more or less could be declared a draw. The Stifle Tower did just narrowly miss posting a second straight double-double, and sixth in the last eight contests. Despite a slight downturn on the glass in recent games, Gobert is still averaging a season-best 13.8 rebounds in January.
