Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Only Utah starter in double figures Tuesday

Gobert tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 31 minutes in a 104-74 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Gobert was the only Jazz starter to reach double figures in the scoring column on a night where the team shot an abysmal 35.5 percent from the field, and he offered his usual strong impact on the defensive end. Matchups with the up-tempo Warriors attack aren't often favorable for opposing big men like Gobert, but the 24-year-old has proven unstoppable of late no matter what's thrown at him. He's riding an eight-game double-double streak, during which he's shot an otherworldly 82.1 percent from the field and a respectable 69.5 percent from the free-throw line.