Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out Friday for Game 3

Gobert (knee) will remain sidelined for Friday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

While Gobert has recently been seen walking without a limp and appears to be progressing well in his rehab, the star big man will need at least one more game off to further rest and recover from the bruised and hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 1. The Jazz are still holding out hope for a return at some point during this series, with Gobert's next shot to play in a Game 4 matchup on Sunday. In the meantime, look for Derrick Favors to pick up another start at center after posting 13 points, seven rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Game 2.