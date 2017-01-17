Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts another strong stat line

Gobert posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, four blocked shots, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Monday's 106-101 win against the Suns.

Gobert has 28 consecutive games with 10 or more rebounds, and he has at least one blocked shot in 12 straight outings. His point totals can be somewhat erratic, but he has emerged as a must-start across all fantasy formats for his boards and swats.