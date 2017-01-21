Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts career numbers in OT victory

Gobert posted 27 points (8-11 FG, 11-17 FT), 25 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win against the Mavericks.

The points and rebounds were each career highs, and he is averaging a robust 21.3 points, 20.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game over the past three outings. He extended his streak with 10 or more rebounds to 29 consecutive games. While his point totals can sometimes be erratic, that hasn't been a problem lately.