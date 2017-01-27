Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts six blocks in Thursday victory

Gobert went for nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six blocks over 38 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.

The Stifle Tower lived up to his rim-protecting reputation Thursday, with his six blocks equaling a season high. He fell just short of his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort, but did manage to get back into double digits in the rebounding column after a very rare two-game stretch where he'd failed to accomplish the feat. With modest but consistent involvement on the offensive end and superb work on the glass, Gobert remains an excellent option in all formats.