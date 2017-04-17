Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers

Gobert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

An MRI following Saturday's playoff opener against the Clippers revealed Gobert is dealing with a bruised and hyperextended knee, which means there's no overall structural damage. That said, it's still an injury that's going to cost Gobert some time and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Tuesday's contest could mean he's in line to miss additional time. With Gobert out, Derrick Favors is expected to draw the start at center on Tuesday, while Jeff Withey should see a bigger role off the bench while operating as the top backup.