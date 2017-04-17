Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers
Gobert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
An MRI following Saturday's playoff opener against the Clippers revealed Gobert is dealing with a bruised and hyperextended knee, which means there's no overall structural damage. That said, it's still an injury that's going to cost Gobert some time and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Tuesday's contest could mean he's in line to miss additional time. With Gobert out, Derrick Favors is expected to draw the start at center on Tuesday, while Jeff Withey should see a bigger role off the bench while operating as the top backup.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: MRI reveals bruised and hyperextended knee•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will not return Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Hurts knee Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs nine boards in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Hauls in 18 boards Monday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in Saturday loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...