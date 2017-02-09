Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Turns in double double during blowout

Gobert posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 win over the Pelicans.

Gobert finished with his first double double in three games Wednesday. He dominated the glass, particularly on the offensive end where he grabbed seven boards. He didn't shoot particularly well, and the refs might have swallowed their whistles a few times when Gobert muscled his way to the rim with the ball, but still a solid night overall for the Frenchman.