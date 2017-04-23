Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Upgraded to questionable for Game 4
Gobert (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.
Gobert came into Sunday with a doubtful designation, but must have seen some unexpected improvement overnight and has now been upgraded to questionable following the team's morning shootaround. Look for Gobert to test out the knee again during pregame warmups, meaning we should get final word on his availability shortly before tip off. If Gobert is ultimately cleared to play, there's a chance he sees some restrictions on his playing time in his first game back.
