Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will not return Saturday
Gobert suffered a left knee sprain and will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Gobert went down with the injury just 17 seconds into the first quarter. He's expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity. A combination of Boris Diaw and Jeff Withey will get a bump in playing time as a result.
