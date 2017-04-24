Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will play in Game 4
Gobert (knee) will play during Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After going through pregame warmups, Gobert feels good enough to take the floor during Sunday's game. There's been no confirmation of a minutes restriction at this moment, though it's hard to believe he would see his usual 33.9 minutes per game in his first game back from a bruised and hyperextended knee. Regardless, he'll likely rejoin the starting five, possibly bumping either Boris Diaw or Derrick Favors to the bench. If for some reason he doesn't start, expect the same starting five the Jazz have been running out since Gobert's injury.
