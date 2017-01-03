Jazz's Shelvin Mack: In line for another start
Mack is in line to make another start Tuesday against the Celtics with both George Hill (lip/concussion) and Dante Exum (knee) ruled out.
The Jazz haven't made an announcement, but there's no reason to believe Mack won't make a second straight start at point guard after both Hill and Exum sat out Monday against Brooklyn. In that contest, Mack played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points (7-14 FG), two assists, two rebounds and three steals.
