Mack is in line to make another start Tuesday against the Celtics with both George Hill (lip/concussion) and Dante Exum (knee) ruled out.

The Jazz haven't made an announcement, but there's no reason to believe Mack won't make a second straight start at point guard after both Hill and Exum sat out Monday against Brooklyn. In that contest, Mack played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points (7-14 FG), two assists, two rebounds and three steals.