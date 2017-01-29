Mack is most definitely available by the Jazz, and a source said the Cavaliers might be interested in acquiring him, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

The Cavaliers might use their $4.4 million Anderson Varejao trade exception that expires Feb. 20. A move for Mack, who has been behind Raul Neto at times on the depth chart, might be good news. Mack could probably use a change of scenery, and perhaps a capable backup would allow Kyrie Irving more rest down the stretch to get ready for another lengthy playoff run. As such, Mack could potentially see starts if he lands with the defending champs, and therefore he would have some fantasy appeal.