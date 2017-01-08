Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Moves back to bench in win vs. Timberwolves
Mack tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during a 94-92 win against Minnesota on Saturday.
Mack moved back to the bench as George Hill (concussion) returned from a three-game absence. His production was greatly affected, as he went scoreless after he had posted 17 points Thursday against the Raptors. The Utah backcourt is crowded when healthy, so Mack will likely continue to see minimal minutes as the team's backup point guard.
