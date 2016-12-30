Mack returned to a bench role in Thursday's 100-83 win over the 76ers, generating four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes.

Dante Exum (knee) remained unavailable, but the surprise return of George Hill (toe) from a 13-game absence resulted in Mack dropping into a much more reduced role off the bench. This sort of minutes total is likely to be the norm for Mack now that Hill is healthy, so Mack makes for a viable drop candidate in most formats following a three-start run in which he averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest.