Mack (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 97-95 loss to the Thunder.

After scoring six total points in a four-game stretch following his move back to the bench earlier in January when George Hill returned from a concussion, Mack has dropped out of coach Quin Snyder's rotation entirely. Mack hasn't played in any of the last five games, with Dante Exum and Raul Neto having since surpassed him on the depth chart. Given the Jazz's ample depth at point guard, it wouldn't be surprising if Mack were dealt to another team prior to the trade deadline, which would certainly afford him more playing time.