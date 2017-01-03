Mack started and scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

This is a fairly representative night for Mack when he gets significant minutes. He can score in the low teens while chipping in a few rebounds and assists - though usually without the high volume of steals. During George Hill's previous 13-game absence, Mack averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 30.3 minutes. If Hill (concussion) misses more games, Mack is worth owning in many, if not most, formats.